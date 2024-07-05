From July 9 to July 24, there will be one day without power outages: Schedules to change

From July 9 to July 24, Ukraine will change its power outage schedules. On one of the days there will be no restrictions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrenergo.

"From July 9 to July 24, all oblasts will change their blackout schedules. In each region, there will be no restrictions on one of the days during these two weeks. On the other days, consumption restrictions will be implemented according to the schedules published by regional power distribution companies in each region. This is necessary to measure the actual consumption in each region. Such measurements are carried out every year - in winter and summer - and allow us to more accurately predict the operating modes of the country's power system," the company explained.

When will there be no restrictions?

In the absence of massive attacks on the energy infrastructure, the tentative schedule of regime measurements is as follows:

July 9: Dnipropetrovsk region;

July 10: Kyiv city;

July 11: Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi regions;

July 12: Donetsk, Chernihiv, Odesa regions;

July 16: Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Rivne regions;

July 18: Volyn, Lviv, Chernivtsi regions;

July 19: Ternopil, Poltava, Kherson, Zakarpattia regions;

July 23: Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions;

July 24: Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Kirovohrad regions.

Measurements do not apply to the temporarily occupied territories.

How will this happen?

One by one, consumption restrictions will be completely canceled in each region for one day. Since there is a shortage of energy in the system caused by massive Russian attacks, at the same time in areas where no measurements are made on a particular day, consumption restrictions may be slightly changed.

Why is this needed?

"Thanks to these measurements, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center will be able to see how consumers behave when they have constant access to electricity. We will be able to determine exactly how much electricity each region consumes now, in summer, without any restrictions, and how much electricity each region needs for its vital activity. The results take into account changes in population and in the location of enterprises.



The analysis of these data will allow us to ensure a more even and correct distribution of the available power in the system between the regions. In addition, we will be able to obtain more accurate data on how to develop the power system, increasing its resilience to Russian attacks. In other words, this will allow us to more accurately determine where decentralized generation projects should be implemented in the first place and calculate the optimal solutions for each region," Ukrenergo explained.

