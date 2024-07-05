In south, Russians increased use of reconnaissance UAVs - Defense Forces

In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, the enemy has increased the use of reconnaissance BpLa over the past day, the flight of 296 drones has been recorded.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during the past day, the flight of 296 drones was recorded in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces.

"Continuing the terror of the civilian population of the front-line territories of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions, the enemy used 226 FPV drones, 11 attack UAVs of the Lancet type, and dropped 203 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications," the message reads.

