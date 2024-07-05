Latvia to hand over more than 2500 drones to Ukraine as part of "drone coalition"

The Ministry of Defence of Latvia will provide Ukraine with another batch of drones - more than 2,500 drones worth a total of €4 million. The drones will be delivered in July as part of the "drone coalition" led by the country.

This was reported by the press service of the Latvian defence ministry, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the next batch of combat drones of various types and purposes - a total of more than 2,500 units produced by 7 Latvian companies - will be delivered gradually during July.

"The first delivery of this batch - 300 drones - will arrive in the next few days," the statement said.

Read more: Latvia will transfer drones of its own production to Ukraine, - Ambassador Kutsevol

The Drone Coalition is starting to work... Together with other members of the initiative, we are constantly working to supply Ukraine with combat drones for various purposes in accordance with the current needs and testing requirements of the Ukrainian army. At the same time, significant investments are being made in further development and application," said Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds.

For 2024, the country's Ministry of Defence has allocated €20 million for activities within the "drone coalition", of which more than €10 million is for the purchase of drones from the Latvian defence industry.

The press service said that in April and May, Latvia transferred 135 combat drones for various purposes and electronic warfare equipment worth about €1 million to Ukraine.

This year, FPV drones will be a priority area of supply.

Read more: Italy and France join coalition of drones for Ukraine

The planned purchases were divided into several batches to allow manufacturers to gradually expand their production capacity, adapt and improve the samples.

The Latvian Ministry of Defence notes that the "drone coalition" currently includes 14 countries.

In addition to Latvia, which plays a leading role, neighbouring Estonia and Lithuania, as well as Poland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and Australia also participate in the drone coalition. These countries have raised more than half a billion euros to supply Ukraine with drones and are working to create a joint fund that will allow faster and more efficient financing of drone production.

Read more: Almost 500 million euros raised by Drone Coalition for Ukraine - Latvian Defense Minister Sprūds