Russian reconnaissance UAV was spotted in Kyiv region - Air Force
A Russian reconnaissance UAV was spotted over Kyiv region.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
"Kyiv region - possible work of air defence against an enemy reconnaissance UAV," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password