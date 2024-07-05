ENG
Russian reconnaissance UAV was spotted in Kyiv region - Air Force

A Russian reconnaissance UAV was spotted over Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"Kyiv region - possible work of air defence against an enemy reconnaissance UAV," the statement said.

