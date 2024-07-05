Putin: We will discuss with Orban "all nuances" of settling war against Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was ready to present "all the nuances" of his proposals for an alleged "peaceful settlement" of Russia's war against Ukraine at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to Censor.NET, the dictator's statement was quoted by the Russian propaganda outlet TASS.

Putin noted that Orban arrived in Moscow in particular as the leader of the country presiding over the EU Council.

"I know that you have recently been in Kyiv, arrived here to discuss all the nuances of the situation (Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine - ed.) that has developed on the Ukrainian direction. I am at your disposal. You are probably aware of my speech to the Foreign Ministry leadership, which was recently delivered in Moscow. It outlined our position on a possible peaceful settlement. And, of course, I am ready to discuss the nuances with you. I hope that you will familiarize me with your position and the position of our European partners," Putin said.

Read more: Putin has said he will not cease fire in Ukraine: Ending conflict through mediators seems unlikely to me

As a reminder, on June 14, Russian dictator Putin said that the Ukrainian military should allegedly withdraw from the temporarily occupied territories within the administrative borders for "peace talks" with Russia. Then Russia will "immediately cease fire".

Orban's visit to Moscow

Earlier it was reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to pay a visit to Moscow a few days after he visits Kyiv.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that during his trip to Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán does not have a mandate to speak with Putin on behalf of the EU.

Orban said that the peace talks regarding Ukraine "will be led by big countries."

See more: Zelenskyy met with Orban in Kyiv. PHOTO

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that Orbán is not representing the European Union with his visit.

On July 5, 2024, it became known that Orbán arrived in Moscow, where he would meet with dictator Putin.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow, saying that appeasement will not stop Putin.