We do not need Minsk-3. We must find lasting solution for sustainable peace in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Ukraine has the sovereign right to determine the conditions under which negotiations on ending the war can take place.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this today in Brussels during a press conference on the eve of the Washington NATO summit, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, it is solely Ukraine's sovereign right to determine the conditions under which negotiations with Russia to end the war can take place.

At the same time, Stoltenberg emphasized, all of Russia's previous behavior suggests that something like Minsk-3 should not be allowed.

Instead, "we need to find a lasting solution for sustainable peace," the NATO Secretary General added.

