Our message to Russia is clear - Ukraine will become member of NATO and EU - Finnish President Stubb

President of Finland Alexander Stubb said that the main topics of the NATO summit in Washington will be support for Ukraine, promotion of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance and security guarantees for Kyiv.

He said this at a press conference on July 5, Censor.NET reports citing Yle.

According to him, there are disagreements among the allies regarding support for Ukraine, but the Finnish leader expressed hope that the parties will reach an understanding.

Stubb was asked whether a country at war could become a member of the Alliance.

"Our message to Russia should be clear - in the future, Ukraine will become a member of NATO and the EU," he emphasized.

