Starting July 17, men aged 18-60 will be checked for military ID at the border - SBGS

Starting July 17, border guards will check military registration documents of all men aged 18 to 60.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

"On July 16, the two-month period established by the Law of Ukraine No. 3633-IX expires, during which citizens of Ukraine had to register for military service or update their military registration data. This is also related to the full implementation by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine of the requirements of paragraph 17 of the Procedure for the drafting of citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 560 of May 16, 2024," the spokesman explained.

Thus, starting July 17, border guards will check the military registration documents of all male citizens aged 18 to 60 traveling abroad.

In the absence of a military registration document, border guards will refuse to cross the state border to leave Ukraine.

Demchenko noted that another reason for refusing to leave Ukraine will be the presence in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists of information about the person's wanted list with the National Police. In such cases, police officers will be summoned to the place.

At the same time, the categories of persons who are allowed to leave Ukraine in accordance with the Rules for Crossing the Border by Citizens of Ukraine have not changed.

The SBGS spokesperson emphasized that male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 who have a deferment from conscription or are removed from military registration for health reasons have the right to cross the border if they have information in their military registration documents about receiving such a deferment (removal from military registration) or a certificate in the form specified in Annex 6 to the above Procedure.

