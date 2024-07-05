Pletenchuk: Enemy carried out several recent attacks with help of submarines stationed in Novorossiysk

The enemy has set up the process of loading missiles onto submarines in Novorossiysk.

This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, several recent enemy attacks have been carried out by submarines that are permanently based in Novorossiysk. Pletenchuk noted that Russia could not bring a crane to the port for six months to load missiles.

"A country that calls itself a 'supercountry' could not bring a crane to load these missiles for six months. The main problem in the logistics gap was not so much that it was impossible to store them, but that it was impossible to use them," the navy spokesman said.

He added that so far, Russian submarines have not entered the occupied Sevastopol to unload.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Federation keeps one ship on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas. However, there are no missiles on them.

