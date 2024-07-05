Cabinet of Ministers dismisses Maryna Kuderchuk from post of head of State Film Agency

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Maryna Kuderchuk from the post of head of the State Film Agency of Ukraine.

This was announced by the Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Maryna Mykolaivna Kuderchuk has been dismissed from the post of Head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema," the statement reads.

He also added that Yuliia Shevchuk was temporarily entrusted with the duties of the head of the State Film Agency.

Earlier, the film community had repeatedly called for Kuderchuk's resignation from the post of head of the State Film Agency. The official was accused of "destroying the system of state regulation of the industry", "discrediting the position of a civil servant" and "harming Ukrainian society and Ukraine's image in the world".

She was appointed to the position of head of the Ukrainian State Film Agency in January 2020.

On October 4, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers announced a competition for the position of the head of the State Film Agency. According to the results of the competition, only Yuliia Sinkevych passed the final stage. On November 21, it became known that Sinkevych did not score enough points in the fourth round of the interview. As a result, a second competition was announced, in which Kuderchuk won.

