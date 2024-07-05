Orban in Moscow: "Positions of Ukraine and Russia are far from each other"

At a press conference with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made several statements about Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he emphasized that the positions of Kyiv and Moscow on peace are "very far from each other."

"The positions of Russia and Ukraine are far from each other. We need to take many steps to get closer to ending the conflict," he said, while calling for a ceasefire to create space for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

Orban noted that Budapest's main task for the next six months of its presidency of the EU Council is to "find ways to resolve the conflict."

The head of the Hungarian government claims that "there are almost no countries left that could contribute to a peaceful settlement." Hungary, according to Orban, is one of those countries.

He also said that he wanted to hear Putin's opinion on three important issues: what he thinks about the ceasefire and peace talks, in what sequence they can be held, and thirdly, his vision of Europe after the war.