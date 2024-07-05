Shmyhal instructed Ministry of Defense to inform Cabinet of Ministers on financing of fortifications

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Ministry of Defense to immediately inform the Cabinet of Ministers about the use of UAH 38 billion allocated for the construction of protective borders.

He announced this during a regular government meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We pay special attention to fortifications. I instruct the Ministry of Defense to immediately inform the government about the financing of this construction in accordance with the approved schedule. Since the beginning of the year, the state has allocated UAH 38 billion for the construction of defense lines. We need to use these funds as quickly and efficiently as possible because the lives of our soldiers and our defense capability depend on it," he said.

Watch more: After Zelenskyy’s criticism, Shmyhal held offsite meeting of Cabinet of Ministers in Donetsk region: They studied problems of the region. VIDEO

The Head of Government added that the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Energy and other agencies have been instructed to work on the issue of accounting and payments for electricity consumed by military formations in Donetsk and other frontline regions.