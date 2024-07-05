Orban’s visit to Moscow could deprive Hungary of EU Council presidency - "servant of people" Merezhko

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's trip to Moscow and his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has outraged European leaders.

The chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy, Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People), told LIGA.net that such actions by Budapest could lead to the deprivation of Hungary's presidency in the Council of the European Union, Censor.NET reports.

"It seems that Orban began his EU presidency by immediately abusing this presidency for his own political and possibly economic purposes. This is absolutely unacceptable and may lead to Hungary being deprived of the EU presidency," the People's Deputy said.

Read more: Borrell on Orban’s visit to Moscow: He does not represent EU

Orban was not asked to represent Ukraine's interests and seek some kind of "peaceful solution," Merezhko added.

According to him, "this is a blatant violation of international morality" and can even be seen as interference in Ukraine's affairs, i.e., a violation of the principle of non-interference in the internal and external affairs of a state.