Occupiers shelled Kreschenivka in Kherson region. Woman is killed, another person is wounded
On the afternoon of July 5, Russian troops shelled Kreschenivka, Beryslav district, Kherson region, with artillery. As a result of the shelling, two women were wounded, one of them died in hospital.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
"This afternoon, the Russian army shelled Kreschenivka, Beryslav district, with artillery. A local resident born in 1989 sustained severe injuries. Her heart stopped in the hospital," the official said.
Another victim, a 32-year-old woman, was hospitalized in moderate condition. She was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, as well as a broken leg and a hip injury.
