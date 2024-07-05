Le Pen says she will seek to cancel permission for Ukraine to strike with long-range weapons on Russian territory

The de facto leader of the National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, has said that if she wins a majority in parliament, her party's prime minister will ban Ukraine from using long-range weapons provided by France to strike at Russian territory.

The French politician said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports.

The leader of the National Rally also said that she would oppose the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine, which was previously allowed by President Emmanuel Macron. She emphasized that the last word in this matter would remain with the country's prime minister.

"If Emmanuel Macron wants to send troops to Ukraine, and the Prime Minister is against it, then troops will not be sent to Ukraine. The prime minister has the last word," Le Pen said.

In addition to the deployment of troops, Le Pen said that her "red line" on Ukraine is that France should not become "complicit in the conflict" by using French long-range missiles against targets on Russian territory.

On June 30, the first round of early parliamentary elections was held in France. The victory was won by the far-right National Rally party, whose formal leader is Marine Le Pen.

The second round of parliamentary elections in France is scheduled for July 7.

