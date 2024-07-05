ENG
News War
Soldier of National Police’s Safari regiment eliminates Russian infantryman in close combat near Toretsk. VIDEO

A Ukrainian soldier from the Safari regiment (National Police) destroys a Russian occupier in close combat near Toretsk (Donetsk region).

The video was posted on his Telegram channel by Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov.

It is noted that the building defended by the police is under heavy fire from all types of weapons.

