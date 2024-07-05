Soldier of National Police’s Safari regiment eliminates Russian infantryman in close combat near Toretsk. VIDEO
A Ukrainian soldier from the Safari regiment (National Police) destroys a Russian occupier in close combat near Toretsk (Donetsk region).
The video was posted on his Telegram channel by Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov.
It is noted that the building defended by the police is under heavy fire from all types of weapons.
