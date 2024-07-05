Interest-free loans and new laws: Zelenskyy announced package of solutions to overcome energy crisis

In the near future, the Cabinet of Ministers will present to the public changes to legislation and new loan programs that will help overcome the electricity shortage.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I took part in the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Ukraine. There were also government officials and representatives of various central authorities. In the near future, they will present to the public in detail all the proposals on how to support people, our communities, and Ukrainian companies in the face of severe electricity shortages. There are already amendments to the legislation that have been prepared and will be voted on. There is a government decision. There are new loan programs - fully interest-free loans for people and cheap and loyal loans for businesses. All this should start working as soon as possible.

Of course, we are also focused on negotiations with our European partners to increase electricity imports. We are also working to restore power facilities.

Responsibility for all parts of the comprehensive energy package will be personal for all government officials. And the additional needs of communities must be taken into account," Zelenskyy said.