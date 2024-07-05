During day, air defense forces destroyed 5 Russian X-59 missiles and 7 reconnaissance drones - AC "South"
On July 5, the air defense of southern Ukraine shot down five X-59 guided missiles launched by the enemy from tactical aircraft.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the South Air Command.
Seven enemy reconnaissance drones were also destroyed, namely: 4 ZALA, 2 Supercam and 1 Orlan-10.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password