61% of NATO citizens support continued assistance to Ukraine

The majority of NATO citizens support continued assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, such data was published on NATO's website based on the results of a sociological survey conducted before the summit in Washington.

"Like previous surveys before the summits, this year's poll included a question on Russia's war against Ukraine. Around two-thirds of respondents in Allied countries believe that Russia's war against Ukraine affects the security of their countries (63%). The vast majority of respondents agree that their country should continue to provide assistance to Ukraine (61%)," the statement said.

Read more: Latvia to hand over more than 2500 drones to Ukraine as part of "drone coalition"

As noted, the majority of the Alliance's population agrees that their country should defend an ally in the event of an attack (63%), and another 70% of respondents would vote in favour of continuing their country's membership in NATO if the issue were put to a referendum.

Thus, 76% of the population of the Alliance countries support the continuation of significant defence spending. At the same time, the percentage of those who support an increase in such spending, although still growing, is currently 41% of the respondents.

At the same time, a significant number of respondents retain a negative attitude towards Russia and China (62% and 48% respectively).

It is reported that the poll was conducted before the next NATO summit in all 32 countries of the Alliance with the participation of more than 30,000 respondents.