Meeting with German Foreign Minister Baerbock cancelled for technical reasons - Hungarian Foreign Ministry

The meeting of the Hungarian and German foreign ministers scheduled for Monday in Budapest has been cancelled for technical, not political, reasons.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, this was reported by the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, "due to an unforeseen change in the minister's calendar, the Foreign Ministry has requested that the visit take place later". They also hope that the meeting will take place in the near future.

"The reason is purely technical, not political," the Foreign Ministry added.

Earlier it was reported that on the eve of Friday, Hungary unexpectedly cancelled the visit to Budapest of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock amid criticism by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his unannounced trip to Moscow.

Read more: Borrell on Orban’s visit to Moscow: He does not represent EU

Orban's visit to Moscow

On 5 July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements about Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he stressed that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far apart".

In turn, a number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They stressed that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

Before his visit to Moscow, Orban visited Kyiv. On 2 July, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.