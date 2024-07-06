3 572 12
Short-range surface-to-air missiles and Mistral missiles provided by Estonia delivered to Ukraine
Short-range air defence systems and Mistral missiles provided by Estonia have been delivered to Ukraine.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Estonia, Censor.NET reports.
"It's been confirmed: short-range air defence systems and Mistral missiles provided by Estonia have been delivered to Ukraine. We continue to support Ukrainian freedom fighters. Together we can stop Russian aggression," the statement reads.
