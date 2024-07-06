Moscow priests campaign for children in occupied territories to serve in Russian army - National Resistance Centre

In Melitopol, priests of the Russian church, who are members of the Russian Guard, are calling on children to join the Russian army.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"The campaign, which was launched on a large scale in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia by Moscow priests, once again confirms Russia's hateful policy. In Melitopol, priests of the Russian church, who are members of the Russian Guard, are calling on children to join the Russian army. And while the children are still growing up, they are taught to kill everyone who opposes the occupation of Ukraine," the statement said.

As noted, the Russians are conducting "military-patriotic" exercises for junior soldiers and a voluntary youth squad of Melitopol. The training includes firearms skills, tactical medicine and, of course, political information.

"Such events by the FSB officers in cassocks have become systematic and particularly dangerous in terms of brainwashing young people. The priests are clearly working according to the Kremlin's methodology and do not hesitate to use spiritual values to convince them to become meat for Putin's army of murderers and rapists," the NRC added.