Russians shell village in Kharkiv region with artillery: man is killed and his wife wounded
The Russian army shelled the village of Odnorobivka in the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region with artillery. A man was killed and a woman was hospitalised.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
According to the investigation, on 6 July, at about 11:15 a.m., Russian servicemen fired artillery at the village of Odnorobivka in the Zolochiv community of the Bohodukhiv district.
A 47-year-old man was killed. His wife was wounded and hospitalised.
Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged as a result of hostile attacks.
As a reminder, over the past day, 5 July 2024, Russian troops launched 19 multiple rocket launchers in the Kharkiv region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password