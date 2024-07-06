Russians shell village in Kharkiv region with artillery: man is killed and his wife wounded

The Russian army shelled the village of Odnorobivka in the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region with artillery. A man was killed and a woman was hospitalised.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on 6 July, at about 11:15 a.m., Russian servicemen fired artillery at the village of Odnorobivka in the Zolochiv community of the Bohodukhiv district.

A 47-year-old man was killed. His wife was wounded and hospitalised.

Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged as a result of hostile attacks.

As a reminder, over the past day, 5 July 2024, Russian troops launched 19 multiple rocket launchers in the Kharkiv region.