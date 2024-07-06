Enemy is concentrating its offensive in Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. Number of combat engagements along frontline has increased to 83, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have been active along almost the entire frontline, concentrating their offensive efforts in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. The number of combat engagements along the front line has increased to 83. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught of the occupation forces and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Kharkiv region is suffering from systematic bombardment by enemy aircraft. Today, from the Russian territory, terrorists carried out a total of nine air strikes, dropping 13 KABs. They struck in the areas of Izbytske, Starytsa, Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Vovchanski Khutory.

At the same time, seven enemy attacks were repelled near Lyptsi, Hlyboke, and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector. The situation is under control.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed our positions four times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Sinkivka, and Stelmakhivka. Two firefights in the area of Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka are ongoing.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevske, Makiivka, Hrekivka, Terny and Torske. Six of the engagements ended without success for the enemy, and seven are ongoing. The occupiers are most active in the area of Makiivka and Nevske, accounting for over a third of all combat engagements.

In the Siversky direction, the occupiers carried out four attacks near Spirne and Vyimka. Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks. A battle is currently taking place near Spirne. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our troops repelled six unsuccessful attacks on our positions near Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, and Ivanivske.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attempted seven assault operations near Toretsk, Zalizne, Pivnichne, and New York. A battle is ongoing in the area of New York. In addition, the invaders launched air strikes on Yurivka with unguided aerial missiles and dropped two KABs near New York.

The Pokrovske direction has witnessed the largest number of combat engagements so far. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 26 attempts to force our defenders from their positions in the areas of Yuriivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Lozuvatske, Progress, Novoselivka Persha, Yevhenivka, Yasnobrodivka, and Karlivka. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also conducted air strikes in the areas of Oleksandropol and Novoselivka Persha.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction. So far, Ukrainian defenders have repelled ten attacks by the occupying army, and the enemy is concentrating its efforts in the area of Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka. The occupants bombed the areas of Kostyantynivka and Katerynivka with KABs.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, two enemy attacks were repelled near Vodiane. The enemy is actively using aviation, dropping a total of ten bombs near Elizavetivka, Kostiantynopolske, Hannivka, Velyka Novosilka, and also launched unguided missiles near Urozhaine.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers failed to advance near the settlements of Robotyne and Novodanylivka, having launched three assaults. In addition, they bombed the areas of Novodanylivka and Huliaipole with KABs.