Over last day, 88 occupier and 57 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment were destroyed in south
Over the past day, the Southern Defence Forces destroyed 88 occupiers and 57 pieces of enemy equipment and weapons.
This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.
During the day, we received confirmation of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 88 people.
The enemy also lost 57 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:
- 10 cannons
- 2 mortars
- 1 anti-aircraft gun
- 33 armoured vehicles
- 7 reconnaissance UAVs
- 1 Kasta-2E2 radar station
- 3 boats
Four field supply points, three observation posts, a firing position and a generator were also destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password