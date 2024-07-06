Over last day, 88 occupier and 57 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment were destroyed in south

Over the past day, the Southern Defence Forces destroyed 88 occupiers and 57 pieces of enemy equipment and weapons.

This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.

During the day, we received confirmation of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 88 people.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd SAB spotted enemy motorcyclists and hit them with FPV drones on move. VIDEO

The enemy also lost 57 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

10 cannons

2 mortars

1 anti-aircraft gun

33 armoured vehicles

7 reconnaissance UAVs

1 Kasta-2E2 radar station

3 boats

Four field supply points, three observation posts, a firing position and a generator were also destroyed.