Economist analyzed Pentagon’s data on losses of Russian troops in Ukraine: from 462 to 728 thousand soldiers "were disabled"

After analyzing leaked data from the US Department of Defense, journalists from the Economist concluded that Russia could have lost between 462,000 and 728,000 soldiers in the war in Ukraine.

This is stated in the material of the publication, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Hromadske".

The authors note that their calculations are based on leaked documents from the US Department of Defense. According to journalists' assumptions, for every Russian killed in battle, there are about three or four wounded.

So by mid-June 2024, from 462,000 to 728,000 Russian soldiers "were disabled." This exceeds the number of Russian troops preparing to invade Ukraine in February 2022.

The publication adds that, according to unnamed French and British officials, by May 2024, about 500,000 Russians have been seriously wounded or eliminated.

Among those who suffered the greatest losses are Russians aged 35 to 39. During the entire period of the invasion of Ukraine, up to 27,000 people from this age group were killed. At the same time, in percentage terms, the losses of the male population of the Russian Federation between the ages of 45 and 49 turned out to be the most serious.

In general, the losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine from 2022 exceed the number of losses in all its wars after the Second World War. However, this is unlikely to affect the provision of the Russian army with manpower in the short- and medium-term perspective, the journalists write. After all, back in June, the New York Times wrote with reference to the calculations of American officials that the Russian Federation is capable of recruiting 25 to 30 thousand soldiers per month.

