Woman wounded during shelling in Chornomorsk on July 4 died in hospital

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Chornomorsk, Odesa region, on July 4 increased to two - an injured woman died in the hospital.

This was announced by the mayor of Chornomorsk, Vasyl Hulyaev, Censor.NET reports.

"On July 4, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the civilian port infrastructure. As a result of the rocket attack, a young woman died on the spot, seven more people were injured. Unfortunately, another woman died in the hospital yesterday. I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased, and to the wounded - speedy recovery," he said.

Read more: Enemy launched missile in direction of Chornomorsk," - Southern Defence Forces

Also remind, that on July 4, around 4:40 p.m., the Russian military launched a missile attack on the civilian port infrastructure of Odesa. As a result of the attack, a 46-year-old woman died, and seven civilians were injured. Port facilities and administrative buildings were destroyed.