About 82 thousand people lost by Russian army in three months in eastern direction- "Khortytsia" OSGT

In three months - in April, May, and June - the Russians lost approximately 82,000 people in the eastern direction.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT, during a telethon.

"The enemy's losses... in April in our direction were more than 24 thousand, in May - more than 25 thousand (almost 26 thousand) and in June - almost 32 thousand. That is, the total figure for three months of offensive actions in the area of Chasiv Yar and along the entire front line in the eastern direction is 82 thousand occupiers. But there are still other areas. The figure may reach 90 thousand," he said.

As noted, this was his comment on media reports that the Russians have lost 99,000 killed and wounded in the battle for Chasiv Yar since April.

Watch more: Soldiers of 68th SHB cleared enemy personnel and destroyed occupiers’ hideouts. VIDEO

"As for Chasiv Yar, this figure (99,000 killed and wounded) is too high. There is a figure for the entire time of the Chasiv Yar hostile operation to destroy the Kvartal neighbourhood of up to 5,000 Russian personnel (killed - Ed.)," Voloshyn explained.

Voloshyn also said that on the morning of 7 July, 280 attacks from various types of weapons were recorded in Chasiv Yar. Most of the attacks took place in the southern part of Chasiv Yar. There were 32 enemy attacks in the area.

"In this area (both Chasiv Yar and closer to Toretsk), 103 occupants were killed and 150 were wounded. A lot of equipment was also destroyed: 5 BMP-2, 5 howitzers, 1 mortar, 4 enemy dugouts, 1 ammunition depot, 1 fuel depot," said the spokesman.

Earlier, the media published satellite images showing the Kanal neighbourhood in Chasiv Yar, from which our soldiers recently withdrew.