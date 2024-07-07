We will stand by Ukrainians who defend freedom in face of Putin’s new form of fascism, - British Foreign Secretary Lammy

The new British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has assured that Britain's military, economic, political and diplomatic support for Ukraine will remain unwavering.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in an article by David Lammy in the Polish edition of Rzeczpospolita.

According to the article, Lammy stressed that during his upcoming meetings with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski, as well as the heads of diplomacy of Germany and Sweden Annalena Burbock and Tobias Bilstrom, he wants to discuss deepening cooperation in order to be able to respond to current challenges together. He called Ukraine the most pressing of these challenges.

"We will stand by the brave Ukrainians who are defending freedom in the face of Vladimir Putin's new form of fascism. Britain's military, economic, political, and diplomatic support for Ukraine will remain unwavering," he said.

According to the British Foreign Secretary, this support is even stronger when there is cooperation with other countries. For example, Poland, Germany, and Sweden also consistently support Ukraine.

"The security of Europe will be the priority of this government's foreign and defence policy," said Lammy.

Read more: 61% of NATO citizens support continued assistance to Ukraine

He noted that Russia's barbaric invasion has clearly shown that we need to do more to strengthen our own defence capabilities.

It has also been reported that, along with the UK Prime Minister and Defence Secretary, Lammy will attend next week's NATO summit in Washington.

Lammy said that he would discuss with Sikorski, Baerbock, and Bylstrom the issue of investment, particularly in the defence sector, as well as guaranteeing Ukraine "its own, clearly defined path to NATO".

As a reminder, the newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Labour leader Keir Starmer, has announced the composition of his government. David Lammy has been appointed as the new UK Foreign Secretary.