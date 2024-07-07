Over last day, 90 occupiers and 34 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed in south

The southern defence forces continue to fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions, and rear. Over the course of the day, 90 occupiers were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 90 people.

Read more: Anti-aircraft warriors shoot down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region - "Khortytsia" OSGT

The Russians also lost 34 pieces of weapons and military equipment, among other things:

4 cannons;

2 mortars;

14 armoured vehicles;

1 motorcycle;

7 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 portable ground reconnaissance station;

1 video surveillance camera;

4 boats.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a field supply point, a field logistics point, and 4 dugouts.

To recap, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 550,990 Russian invaders.