New Dutch Defence Minister Brekelmans reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine

During his first working visit to Kyiv, the newly appointed Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, reaffirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

In the capital, the head of the Dutch defence ministry met with Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for European Integration Oleksandr Balanutsa, Deputy Minister Dmytro Klimenkov and Deputy Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko.

The parties discussed the importance of procurement reform and the success of implementing digital solutions in the defence sector.

The Ukrainian delegation thanked the Netherlands for its leadership in the Air Force Coalition.

They also discussed the urgent need to protect Ukrainian cities from enemy missiles and drones. They invited the Netherlands to join the strategic initiative for the development of Ukrainian defence enterprises.

