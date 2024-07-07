Media: SSU drones attacked oil depots in Krasnodar region of Russia

On the night of Saturday, 6 July, SSU drones successfully attacked oil depots near Pavlovskaya and Leningradskaya in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the UP media outlet, citing sources in the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that near the village of Pavlovskaya, Krasnodar region, drones attacked the Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt oil depot. After two explosions, a large-scale fire broke out in two oil tanks. The Russians were unable to extinguish the fire for a day.

Read more: Over last day, 90 occupiers and 34 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed in south

In addition, according to sources, SSU drones were behind a series of explosions at the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot in Leningradskaya. Satellite images show that the attack damaged at least three fuel tanks.

Earlier it was reported that drones attacked facilities in Russia's Krasnodar region. Fuel tanks caught fire in Pavlovskaya and Leningradskaya villages.