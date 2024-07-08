Massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine: 20 people are killed, about 50 more are wounded - Interior Ministry

Russia's morning attack on Ukraine killed about 20 people and wounded about fifty others. The number of casualties in Kyiv increased to 25.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning proved once again that Russia is a country of terrorists and freaks. Dozens of missiles on cities during rush hour. A strike on the country's largest children's hospital.

At the moment, we know about 7 dead and 25 injured as a result of the attack in Kyiv. Our services on the ground are doing everything to rescue people from the rubble and provide them with assistance," he said.

Klymenko also noted that the Russians struck at Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Donetsk region.

In total, about 20 people were killed and about fifty wounded as a result of Russia's morning attack on Ukraine. Rescuers, police officers, dog handlers, explosives experts, psychologists - all our services, with the involvement of engineering equipment, will work continuously until the search and rescue operations are completed. We are already setting up psychological aid stations and teams of investigators are working to record these crimes. Anyone who needs help can contact any employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"Today, the country felt not fear, but even more rage and hatred. There will be an answer for the terror against civilians and children," Klymenko added.

Russian missile attack on Ukraine on 8 July

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions occurred in Kyiv: debris fell in 3 districts, there was a fire. It was also noted that an explosion occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.

According to Zelensky, the enemy has launched more than 40 missiles of various types today. Later, it became known that the premises of the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv had been hit, and there was damage.

In Kryvyi Rih, 10 people were killed and more than 30 injured.

