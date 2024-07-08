Security agreement with Poland includes provisions to develop mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Poland are developing a mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones fired in the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Poland,

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports.

"The security agreement provides for the development of a mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones fired in the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Poland. I am confident that our teams, together with the military, are working together on how we can quickly implement this clause of our agreements," he said.

In addition, Ukraine discussed the transfer of new aircraft with Poland.

"Secondly, we outlined cooperation on combat aircraft... We raised the issue of transferring more aircraft, modern NATO avionics to protect our civilian population and the energy grid," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that Poland has already provided Ukraine with 44 aid packages, and this year it is planned to transfer several more packages, as well as to develop cooperation between the countries' defence companies, the president said.