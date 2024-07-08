Poland to discuss downing of Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine with NATO countries - Tusk

Poland will engage NATO allies to discuss the possible downing of Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian airspace.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this at a joint briefing with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw on Monday, Censor.NET reports.

Tusk noted that Poland is open to such an initiative, but, according to him, it requires NATO's cooperation and approval.

We have been talking for a long time about an idea that was born in Poland - the idea of NATO responding to missile attacks when it comes to missiles heading towards Poland and still on Ukrainian territory. The idea was to try to shoot them down without waiting for them to reach NATO territory, but over Ukrainian soil. And it seems absolutely logical," he said.

According to Tusk, Poland was the first country to start talking to Ukraine about this.

"We need unequivocal cooperation within NATO for this, because this kind of action does require joint NATO responsibility," the Polish prime minister said.

He added that it is in the interests of Poland and Ukraine that "everything related to our common security, our joint actions should bear the stamp of international solidarity, including NATO solidarity".

"We are open to this. Logic shows that it would be much more effective. But we have no illusions that this is an easy decision. That is why we have written down in the document the desire and need for such a conversation. We will include our allies from other NATO countries in this conversation. We treat the matter as serious, open - but not yet complete. I will talk, and President Duda will talk with our allies in a positive spirit, to think together with us about how to organise this kind of action," Tusk concluded.

As a reminder, on 8 July, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk signed a security guarantee agreement in Warsaw.