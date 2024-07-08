Kuleba urges partners to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems and weapons as soon as possible amid Russian attack

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the allies to make a decision as soon as possible to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with additional air defense systems and weapons.

The diplomat made the statement on social network X against the backdrop of Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on July 8, Censor.NET reports.

Kuleba noted that the Russian Federation is targeting medical facilities and civilian infrastructure.

"This is the true face of Russia. This is Putin's real response to all peacekeeping missions and proposals," the minister commented on today's attack on Ukraine, including on medical facilities.

He called on Ukraine's allies to make decisions on the supply of additional air defense equipment, including Patriot systems, as well as ammunition as soon as possible. In addition, the diplomat called on all countries and international organizations to condemn the Russian air strikes on Ukraine on July 8.

"I call on all countries and international organizations to strongly condemn today's strike, take immediate measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities, and refuse to appease the killers of children and other civilians," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said in a statement.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on July 8

On the morning of July 8, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, they fired at Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure, and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

As of 5:13 p.m., 22 people were killed and 72 injured in Kyiv.

In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket hit a business and a residential building. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others were injured with varying degrees of severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location, and a high-rise building in the other. One person is known to have been killed, and there are injured.