Resident of Sloviansk, who filmed Ukrainian air defense and MLRS for "MSS of DPR," is sentenced to 10 years

A resident of Sloviansk filmed the operation of Ukrainian air defense systems and MLRS against enemy targets on his phone and posted the footage to a pro-Russian group. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office proved in court the citizen's guilt of unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment of the Armed Forces (Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

It is noted that in September-November 2023, a resident of Sloviansk, previously convicted of causing grievous bodily harm, disseminated military information on Telegram.

"Supporting the occupation of a part of Donetsk region by Russian troops, the convict filmed the work of Ukrainian air defense systems and MLRS against enemy targets on his phone, uploaded the footage to a pro-Russian group administered by representatives of the "MSS (Ministry of State Security) of the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, he shared photos that could be used to identify the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement said.

He was waiting for his fate to be decided in custody.

