On behalf of President, Government is considering new locations for relocation of Okhmatdyt employees and patients - Shmyhal

The government is considering new locations for the relocation of Okhmatdyt employees and patients. The corresponding order was given by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of government, the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukrainian cities on July 8 will be considered at the next meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Currently, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance will work on the issue of allocating funds to restore medical facilities and help victims of another ruscist attack.

"Also, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the government is considering new locations for the relocation of Okhmatdyt employees and patients," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister added that the rubble was being dismantled throughout the day on July 8, and rescuers were working on the ground to provide assistance to all victims. According to Shmyhal, more than 30 people have been killed and more than a hundred injured as a result of today's attack across Ukraine.

"We expect our international partners to draw their own conclusions. We need effective responses to Russian terror," the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on July 8

On the morning of July 8, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure, and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

As of 5:13 p.m., 22 people were killed and 72 injured in Kyiv.

In Kryvyi Rih, a missile hit a business and a residential building. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others were injured with varying degrees of severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location, and a high-rise building in the other. One person is known to have been killed, and there are injured.

