During NATO summit, Biden will hold meeting of states that have signed security agreements with Ukraine - Carpenter

July 11 - on the last day of the NATO summit in the United States, a meeting of states that have signed security agreements with Ukraine will take place.

This was announced by Michael Carpenter, Director for European Affairs at the White House National Security Council, at a briefing in Washington, D.C., European Pravda writes, Censor.NET reports.

According to Carpenter, US President Joe Biden intends to unite all the states that have made commitments to Ukraine within the framework of the initiative initiated by the G7 and Ukraine at the last NATO summit in Vilnius.

He added that President Biden will host the event together with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the White House official, "the meeting will bring together about 20 countries that have signed security agreements with Ukraine."

However, he did not specify whether it would also include non-NATO countries. As you know, the 21 signatories to the security agreements also include Japan and the EU as a non-NATO member.

Carpenter added that the meeting would take place at the end of the summit.

"On Thursday, the NATO-Ukraine Council will take place, after which Biden will hold this meeting, and then he will hold a final press conference," the White House official said.

As a reminder, on Monday, July 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security guarantee agreement in Warsaw. This is the 21st security agreement Ukraine has signed with its partners.

