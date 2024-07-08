33 people are killed and 140 wounded as result of massive missile attack on territory of Ukraine. PHOTOS

A massive missile attack by the Russian army on Ukrainian cities on July 8 has claimed 33 lives.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers note that a total of 33 people died as a result of the attack: 22 in Kyiv and 11 in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

140 people were injured: 74 - in the capital, 2 - in Kyiv region, 64 - in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Missile attack on Ukraine on July 8

On the morning of July 8, explosions occurred in Kyiv: 22 people were killed and 72 injured, with debris falling in three districts.

Today, on July 8, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih: several hits, 11 dead, more than 40 wounded.

The ruscists launched a massive missile attack on Dnipro. A multi-storey building and an enterprise were damaged in the city: 1 dead, 6 injured.

