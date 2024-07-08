UN Security Council to hold meeting on July 9 due to Russian shelling of Okhmatdyt hospital

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 9. It will be dedicated to Russia's missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on July 8.

This was reported on social network X by the British mission to the UN, Censor.NET reports.

"The UN Security Council will meet tomorrow at 10 a.m. ( 5 p.m. Kyiv time - ed.) to discuss Russia's missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital," the statement said.

In turn, the President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, in a post on Platform X, condemned Russia's missile attack on Okhmatdyt. He noted that he had recently visited Ukraine, "where he witnessed the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression."

"I am deeply saddened by this tragedy. My heart goes out to the victims and their families... This unconscionable attack on civilians, especially children, is a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of the UN Charter. All civilians must be protected," Francis said.

As a reminder, the day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was initiating an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council because of the Russian shelling on July 8.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on July 8

On the morning of July 8, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure, and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

As of 5:13 p.m., 22 people were killed and 72 injured in Kyiv.

In Kryvyi Rih, a missile hit a business and a residential building. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others were injured with varying degrees of severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location, and a high-rise building in the other. One person is known to have been killed, and there are injured.

