Despite losses, Russian army has numerical superiority in Chasiv Yar area - "Rubizh" Brigade of NGU

The Russian occupation army suffers numerous losses near Chasiv Yar, but remains active in its attempts to advance.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Volodymyr Nazarenko, an artillery officer of the 4th Brigade of the "Rubizh" National Guard, during a telethon.

He noted that despite the significant losses, it seems that the enemy's manpower resources are unlimited. Therefore, the Russians are trying to advance.

"They are trying either by buggy, motorbikes, or on foot, at night, during the day, using armoured vehicles. One way or another, the enemy is pressing and it seems that he has unlimited resources in manpower. After all, we see the enemy's losses every day, we inflict losses every day. Unfortunately, it is not over yet," Nazarenko said.

According to him, good visibility and long daylight hours, as well as good weather, do not allow the Russian occupiers to use artillery and mortars.

"Enemy UAVs are very active. But the unmanned systems of the Defence Forces are also working well. And the enemy is somehow forced to pull its artillery to its rear. He can no longer fire artillery and mortars at the near and far rear of the Defence Forces. And he is trying to compensate by using guided or unguided aerial bombs, Grad multiple rocket launchers, etc.", the military explained.

As a reminder, according to OSGT "Khortytsia" in the eastern sector, in three months - in April, May and June - Russians lost approximately 82,000 people.