Russia strikes at Okhmatdyt with X-101 cruise missile: SSU receives new evidence. PHOTOS

The SSU has received new evidence confirming that Russia attacked the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv with an X-101 cruise missile. In particular, a fragment of the missile's engine was found at the site of the tragedy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

Removal of parts of the X-101 missile

The SSU also seized other parts of the missile at the scene of the tragedy:

A fragment of the wing deployment mechanism of the X-101 missile;

A fragment of the jamming unit of the X-101 missile;

the middle part of the hull of the X-101 cruise missile (pictured under the rubble);

tail section fairing and a fragment of the X-101 cruise missile's hydraulic unit;

fragments of the engine casing of the X-101 cruise missile with the inventory (inside) and serial numbers (outside), the photos of which we officially published yesterday.





See more: Russian attack on Okhmatdyt on 8 July: 2 people killed, 32 injured. Emergency and rescue operations are completed. PHOTOS

Other evidence of Russia's war crime

The targeted attack on the children's hospital by the Russian occupiers is also evidenced by the analysis of the flight trajectory data, the nature of the damage caused, as well as a large number of video and photo materials:

The nature of the damage is typical of the X-101 warhead (a two-storey hospital building was completely destroyed, and the surrounding buildings were heavily damaged), typical of the X-101 warhead (400 kg). The destruction could in no way have been caused by the NASAMS system, whose warheads are about 20 times less powerful. The proportions, shape and size of the missile, which is captured in publicly available videos, fully correspond to the X-101 missile. The missile's flight path is fully consistent with the characteristics of the X-101 (climb, or "slide", before attacking the target, and attack at an angle of approximately 60 degrees). The targeting of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital with an X-101 missile was recorded by objective radar monitoring.





According to the SSU Head Vasyl Malyuk, the Security Service will do everything possible to ensure that the enemy feels the maximum retribution for each of their war crimes.

"This retribution will be both legal and moral. A terrorist state is not an abstract concept. There are specific names of the killers. And nothing will save them from justice," he added.





Read more: More than 30 heads of foreign diplomatic missions visited site of attack on Okhmatdyt, - Foreign Ministry

Russian attack on Okhmatdet on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, ruscists launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Patients who were treated at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating rooms.

Read more: UN Security Council to hold meeting on July 9 due to Russian shelling of Okhmatdyt hospital

Earlier, the SSU classified Russia's attack on the National Children's Specialised Hospital Okhmatdyt as a war crime and opened a criminal investigation into the matter. According to preliminary data, the Russians hit the hospital with an X-101 missile.

Among those killed in the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt was 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukyanchuk.

More than 600 patients were evacuated from Okhmatdyt, the largest multidisciplinary children's hospital in Ukraine, 100 of them to other hospitals, and 50 people were injured, including 7 children.

As of 9 July, emergency and rescue operations at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv have been completed: 2 people were killed and 32 injured.