More than 60 new ammunition samples commissioned in Armed Forces of Ukraine in first half of 2024, - Ministry of Defence

Since the beginning of 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized more than 60 samples of ammunition of various types for use in the Defense Forces. All of them are domestically produced.

In particular, it is noted that these are ammunition for UAVs, mortar shells, artillery shells, melee weapons, and small arms ammunition. All of them are products of the domestic defense industry.

"50 samples from this list are ammunition for drones. In particular, high-explosive fragmentation, high-explosive fragmentation, combined action and multi-purpose ammunition. They also vary in weight: from several hundred grams to more than several kilograms," the press service said.

The next large group is mortar shells of various calibers.

The Ministry of Defense noted that according to the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment, the procedure for obtaining a NATO nomenclature code for a new model of weapons and military equipment has been simplified to 10 days.

Samples of domestically produced weapons and military equipment that have been codified are allowed to be purchased at the expense of the state budget.