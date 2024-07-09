Ukraine will completely rebuild Okhmatdyt, - Shmyhal

The state will completely rebuild Okhmatdyt. The work is starting now.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Finance were instructed immediately after the tragedy to work on the issue of allocating funds for the reconstruction and assistance to the victims.

"Today, we are allocating UAH 100 million from the state budget reserve fund for the priority reconstruction work at Okhmatdyt. We will further increase funding as the reconstruction project is prepared.

Every family with children affected by yesterday's attack will receive assistance from UNICEF in the amount of UAH 10,800 per family member," the Prime Minister said.

He also noted that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had set a task to find a location for doctors and young patients to move from the destroyed and damaged buildings as soon as possible.

"Such locations have already been found. These are Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospitals No. 1 and No. 2. We have given the appropriate order to start the relocation. I am sincerely grateful to everyone who helped to fight the consequences of Russian terror. Rescuers, doctors, concerned citizens, volunteers and businesses. Special thanks to all those who responded to the fundraising for Okhmatdyt through the United24 platform. We managed to raise UAH 100 million in just a few hours. These resources will also be used to restore the hospital," summarizes Shmyhal.

Attack on Ukraine on 8 July 2024

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions had occurred in Kyiv in the morning: debris fell in 3 districts, and there were fires. It was also noted that later there was another explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported, on the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro.

According to Zelenskyy, the enemy launched more than 40 missiles of various types today. Later it became known that the premises of the Okhmadyt in Kyiv had been hit, and there was damage.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as of 14:00, the number of people killed in the hostile attack on Kyiv on 8 July is 16. There are also 37 injured.

A massive rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih results in several hits, 11 dead, over 40 wounded, some seriously. In Dnipro, shelling leaves 1 dead and 6 injured.

It was also reported that during a massive rocket attack, the Russian army struck Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk. At least 3 people were killed in Pokrovsk.

A blow to Okhmatdyt

On the morning of 8 July, Russia-backed militants launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A rocket hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said.

Patients who were treated at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital will be transferred to other hospitals in the capital.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care, and operating rooms.

Later, the SSU said that Russia had hit Okhmatdyt with an X-101 missile.

Among those killed in the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt was 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukianchuk.

More than 600 patients were evacuated from the largest multidisciplinary children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, 100 of them to other hospitals, 50 people were wounded, including 7 children.

As of July 9, emergency and rescue operations at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv have been completed: 2 people were killed and 32 injured.