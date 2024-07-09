One person is wounded as a result of shelling of Kizomys village in Kherson region
On July 9, Russian troops fired on the village of Kizomys, Kherson region, and wounded one person.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
It is noted that the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone in the evening into the yard of a residential building. As a result, a 34-year-old man was injured. He suffered leg injuries and a traumatic amputation of his foot.
The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
