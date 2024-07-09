Kuleba: Ukraine is working on US permission to strike airfields in Russia in response to missile attacks

In Washington, where the NATO summit is taking place, Ukraine is working to obtain permission from the United States to use long-range weapons to strike military airfields in Russia in response to missile attacks by the aggressor country.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this during a telethon, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to Kuleba, the massive missile attack on Ukraine on July 8, in particular the attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, is "a deliberate demonstration of force, ruthlessness and criminal nature on the part of the Russian Federation."

The diplomat noted that a "comprehensive and powerful response" to this missile attack by the Russian Federation is needed.

"The decisions made in Poland (signing the security agreement - ed.) are the first step; the decisions to be made at the NATO summit are the second step. They will deal with real, practical things: what weapons Ukraine will receive, what air defense systems Ukraine will receive. It will be a strong, effective response," the minister said.

Kuleba also said that Ukraine is working on another solution, "which does not depend directly on NATO, but depends on the United States." This is permission to use long-range American weapons at military airfields in Russia.

"We need to ruthlessly destroy all military targets that are somehow involved in the bombing and missile attacks on Ukraine. Revenge must be cold-blooded, but it must take place," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

As a reminder, on Monday, July 8, John Kirby, the Strategic Communications Coordinator for the US National Security Council, said that the US policy on the Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Russian territory with American weapons has not changed.

