At night, enemy attacked port infrastructure of Odesa: 2 killed and 1 wounded

On the night of July 10, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa RMA, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"The target of the aggressor was the port infrastructure of the Odesa district. Unfortunately, two people, a security guard and a truck driver, died. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends..." he said.

It is noted that one more man, a watch sailor, was injured. He is currently receiving all the necessary care in the hospital.

"Storage premises, cargo vehicles, and a civilian ship were damaged by the wreckage. Due to the damage to the ship, there was a liquid leak. The consequences are being eliminated," said the head of the RMA.

Kiper called on local residents and visitors to the region to promptly respond to air warning signals.

