If Russian troops remain on territory of Ukraine, it will be frozen conflict. We need Putin to lose - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that if the war in Ukraine is frozen, Russia will start a military invasion again in a while, and it will be a matter of years.

He said this at the Ronald Reagan Institute in the United States, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

Zelenskyy was asked whether the goal of returning to the 1991 borders is relevant for Ukraine.

"When you talk about territory, you must understand that we need to save people and the state first and foremost. And we are not a NATO member, we do not have such an umbrella. We need Putin to lose. We do not want him on our territory, because in any case, this is a frozen conflict. And it is a matter of years when he will invade again, and he will do it," the President stressed.

The Head of State added that the best way to stop the war is to prepare a plan and organise the second Peace Summit in the coming months, "so that the world puts pressure on Putin".