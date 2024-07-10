Forced evacuation of children in certain settlements of Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

Due to the security situation in certain settlements in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, forced evacuation of children was introduced. 186 children with their families in the Kharkiv region and 38 children with their parents in the Donetsk region are subject to forced evacuation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the decision of the Kharkiv and Donetsk Regional Military Administrations was unanimously supported by members of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Evacuation in the Kharkiv region

The government has approved the compulsory evacuation of 186 children and their families from 38 settlements in Izium, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, and Chuhuiv districts of the Kharkiv region. The evacuation is scheduled to take place within 60 days. Evacuation centres have been set up in the Kharkiv region to carry out the evacuation.

Evacuation in the Donetsk region

These are the settlements of the Lyman and Illinivka territorial communities of Kramatorsk district. A total of 38 children with their parents or other legal representatives are to be evacuated.

It is reported that in safer regions, the children evacuated from the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, together with their accompanying persons, will be provided with free shelter, humanitarian aid, psychological support, etc.